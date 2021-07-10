Special Weather Statement issued for Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fallon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 1211 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Baker, moving southeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and torrential rainfall are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baker, Plevna, Webster, Ollie, Westmore and Willard.alerts.weather.gov
