Gray County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FINNEY AND NORTHWESTERN GRAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.

