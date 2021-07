LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities today were investigating the death of a toddler found unresponsive at a motel in the south Los Angles area. Officers were sent to the 5600 block of South Western Avenue about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The case has been classified as an ``undetermined death,'' according to the police, who declined to reveal other details of the investigation.