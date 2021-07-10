Pre installed screen protector

If you’re looking for a new mobile browser because you’re getting fed up with Chrome, there are a lot of options out there, depending on your feature priority and needs. For Samsung users, the Samsung Internet browser is a pretty good alternative. If protecting your browsing privacy is a must-have for you, you’ll be happy to know that the app is bringing privacy-focused features. They’re now available in the Samsung Internet 15 Beta version so it will soon arrive in the stable version as well.