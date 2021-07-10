Cancel
Electronics

Pre installed screen protector

xda-developers
 6 days ago

On my new note 10 plus there is a film in the back and one on the front, I can't tell if the front one is a screen protector or a twmporary film, it doesnt cover the sides, there is about 1\3 of a inch that is not covered on each side.

forum.xda-developers.com

News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Cell Phones

xda-developers

Black Screen

Whenever I turn off or reset my phone, I sometimes encounter this problem. The phone turns on but the screen is only black. I can still receive calls and I can turn on the game mode, the light at back lits up at the fan works but the screen is still black.
Electronics

MacRumors Forums

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature

When attached to an iPhone that's charging via Lightning, the ‌iPhone‌ can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an ‌iPhone‌ being able to route power to an accessory device. We've long heard rumors of reverse wireless charging capabilities for the ‌iPhone‌, a feature...
Cell Phones

TechRadar

How to scan QR codes on your Android phone

QR codes are a theoretically-simple way to send or receive information – they might hold a link to a website or app, contact information, ticket details, or a number of other things, and you can simply scan the QR code with your Android phone to get that data. But QR...
Cell Phones

Posted by
TechRadar

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to go on open sale starting July 15 on Amazon.in

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is finally available in India, a few months after it was originally unveiled. Starting later this week, it will be available directly from Amazon. Launched in April, the Mi 11 Ultra went on sale on July 7 in limited quantities for pre-orders. With more than 1 lakh users expressing interest in the flagship, Xiaomi is now making it available for everyone in India on Amazon.
Cell Phones

allaboutwindowsphone.com

Google Pixel 6 series detailed

Both devices feature Google’s custom chipset, WiFI 6E, support 5G, and are AER Certified. Google Pixel 6 (Codename: Oriel) Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra wide) Google Pixel 6 Pro (Codename: Raven) Screen size: 6.71″. Display: Plastic OLED. Rear camera setup: 50MP (Wide) + 48MP (Tele) + 12MP...
Cell Phones

ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Internet 15 Beta brings anti-tracking features, search widget

If you’re looking for a new mobile browser because you’re getting fed up with Chrome, there are a lot of options out there, depending on your feature priority and needs. For Samsung users, the Samsung Internet browser is a pretty good alternative. If protecting your browsing privacy is a must-have for you, you’ll be happy to know that the app is bringing privacy-focused features. They’re now available in the Samsung Internet 15 Beta version so it will soon arrive in the stable version as well.
Electronics

xda-developers

Latest OnePlus Watch update brings UI optimizations and positioning improvements

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch — the OnePlus Watch — during the OnePlus 9 series launch event earlier this year. In our review, we found that it offered a premium design, great battery life, and snappy performance. However, it lacked polish, and it was missing a couple of key features that OnePlus announced at launch. Since then, OnePlus has rolled out a couple of updates for the smartwatch with new features like additional workout modes, always-on display support, camera controls, and more. The company is now rolling out yet another update for the OnePlus Watch, which brings several UI optimizations and positioning improvements.
Cell Phones

xda-developers

OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series

Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Leaked renders of the device have given us a good look at its design, OnePlus has confirmed that it will feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 AI chip, and the company’s Head of Product, Oliver Zhang, has told us that the device will feature the same 6.43-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED 90Hz display as the original Nord. Now, just a week ahead of the launch event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series.
Cell Phones

Phone Arena

Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens

The Google Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x optical zoom, according to code in the third beta of Android 12 which is currently being rolled out to Pixel handsets. Until recently, Google's forthcoming high-end flagship was referred to as "Pixel 6 Pro," but documentation uploaded by Google for new Game Mode APIs kind of cemented that the maxed-out variant will use the XL moniker. It goes without saying that the standard model is named the Pixel 6.
Cell Phones

9to5Google

Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 specs and color options revealed in latest leak

Supposed full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 have now been shared online, giving a better picture of what the affordable follow-up Android phone may end up providing ardent fans. As is customary, OnePlus has been drip-feeding the internal and external features of their latest smartphone. OnePlus has already...
Cell Phones

Android Headlines

Google's First Foldable Phone To Include Ultra Thin Glass Layer

According to a new report by The Elec, Google’s first foldable phone will include an ultra thin glass (UTG) layer. The phone will include a 7.6-inch foldable display that will be provided by Samsung Display. Google’s first foldable phone will allegedly feature an ultra thin glass (UTG) layer. As most...
Cell Phones

xda-developers

Using Analytics Kit's Uninstallation Analysis to Reduce User Churn

As operations costs continue to rise, we are paying more attention to retained users in our app than to churned users. From the operations angle, churned users include both inactive users and users who have uninstalled an app. Although the retention rate reveals the user churn status, it cannot tell us why users chose to uninstall an app.
Software

vmware.com

Re: Installer stuck at Installing Network Drivers

I am using windows 10, everything else installs and I can use it, by any OS I install doesn't have internet. 4. The VM networking configuration - ie. bridged, NAT. Windows 11 is yet to be announced as supported. If you look in the VMX file for the VM, what...
Technology

gizmochina.com

ASUS to hold virtual event on July 15, Chromebooks and tablets expected to launch

ASUS has announced that it will hold a virtual event this week in India. The manufacturer plans to announce a range of products targeted at students. According to a teaser poster for the event, the new line of products will come with several Google apps such as Google Classroom, Play Store, Gmail, and YouTube preinstalled. This should mean they are either Android tablets or Chromebooks.
Cell Phones

wccftech.com

Android 12 Beta 3 Now Available for Pixel Phones [Download]

Google has decided to release the Android 12 Beta 3 for Pixel devices. However, this one is an "incremental Beta-quality release." by Google. The company has advised the developers to continue compatibility testing and start early testing with Android 12 as a target. Ahead of schedule, Beta 3 features the official API Level 31 SDK. "Full" Platform stability is still not here as it will arrive with beta 4 and will also include final app-facing system behaviors and non-SDK interface restrictions.
Computers

vmware.com

how to "light" Vcenter install ?

Hello, I'm posting here, but do not hesitate to move the post to a more appropriate group I would have missed . I'm not the usual Vmware manager, sorry if it may be a newbie qustion. So, I think everything is in the title, is there a way to reduce ressources for Vcenter Appliance at install ?
Electronics

xda-developers

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 could have the best hardware of any Wear OS watch

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it’s looking like August 11th will be the date for its unveiling. From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to the new Samsung watches with One UI Watch, there’s a lot to look forward to at the next Unpacked event. Ahead of the event, more details keep trickling in about the hardware and software, and today, SamMobile published a report detailing the new Exynos W920 chip expected to debut in the new smartwatches.

