Pre installed screen protector

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch — the OnePlus Watch — during the OnePlus 9 series launch event earlier this year. In our review, we found that it offered a premium design, great battery life, and snappy performance. However, it lacked polish, and it was missing a couple of key features that OnePlus announced at launch. Since then, OnePlus has rolled out a couple of updates for the smartwatch with new features like additional workout modes, always-on display support, camera controls, and more. The company is now rolling out yet another update for the OnePlus Watch, which brings several UI optimizations and positioning improvements.
