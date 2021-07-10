Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hailey, ID

Mother Moose and Calf Relocated Out of Hailey before July 4

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A mother and calf moose roaming a Hailey neighborhood was recently relocated ahead of the July 4, holiday out of concern for the animals and safety of the public. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game had gotten several reports of a cow with a very young calf...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hailey, ID
Pets & Animals
Hailey, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Hailey, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Dog#Idaho Fish And Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Buhl, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Which is the Better Idaho Town? Buhl or Filer?

I’ve been to Buhl three times over the last two weeks. I’ve been to Buhl five times this year. Every visit in recent months. The last prior trip was before Christmas when I was on an eggnog run. This week I discovered gasoline is cheaper in Buhl than anything I’ve seen in Twin Falls. Groceries are usually a bit more expensive there but the produce selection at Ridley’s is fabulous. It’s the equal of Fred Meyer and WinCo. I used to believe the drive was long but it seems to pass quickly and with my schedule I never deal with rush hour traffic.
Albion, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Howell Fire Near Albion

ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire managers expect to have a fire burning near Albion to be under control by June 17. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the Howell Fire is burning mainly in timber and brush on the Minidoka Ranger District about four miles east of the Pomerelle ski area. The human cause fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon in Howell Canyon. Containment of the fire was expected this evening as A Type 3 Incident Management Team took control of operations. Fire crews focused their efforts on Connor Ridge protecting structures and logging operations. The Howell Canyon Road remains closed to the public for their safety.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.
AstronomyPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Annoying Idaho Smoke Haze Does Have a Few Positive Side Effects

People talk about the silver lining to every cloud when you are supposed to look for the good in each situation. What about when the cloud is actually a disgusting smoky haze from Idaho wildfires? The lining is a little less silver and a lot more red. And that's also pretty dang cool. Last night I was out driving around 10:30 PM and was struck by the sight of the sliver of moon glowing red low on the horizon. If you are up at night, you should put those old COVID masks to good use and step outside with one on and check out the moon tonight.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Vintage Planes Touch Down in Idaho’s Magic Valley

I could spend hours looking at old planes, trains and automobiles. Come to think of it, I often do! The July 2021 Northwest Air Tour made a stop in Buhl on Wednesday. Thursday, it’s on to the airport in Jerome. Many of these planes have some long hours on them but have been meticulously maintained. I watched as one pilot polished his maroon wings and another tinkered with an engine. Then I looked skyward and saw four old biplanes in tandem making an approach.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Remember That Time the Simpsons Roasted Idaho With One Sentence?

Growing up I wasn't allowed to watch the Simpsons at home. Which is why I would only watch it when I went over to friends' houses. My parents thought it was too edgy and crass and they were probably right, which is interesting now since I think the Simpsons are actually pretty tame compared to many other cartoon shows. Some clips from The Simpsons are actually more funny now as an adult than when I was a teen.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Flown to Hospital after Rollover Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Washington woman was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital after her pickup rolled near Declo Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Hannah Ames, of Wenatchee was flown by air ambulance to Portnuef Medical Center at around 10:29 a.m. Ames had been headed eastbound on Interstate 84 in a Ford F-250 when she went off the shoulder into the median, rolled, and ended up in the westbound lanes.
Island Park, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail at near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Picture That Drives Home Drought in Twin Falls, Idaho

One plain looking photograph drives home the picture of drought for me. A guy I saw mowing grass this week in Twin Falls. You can see the dust cloud it kicked up. A couple of blocks away I saw the dust. At first, I thought it was construction. The closer I got it was evident it was a fellow who didn’t have much to mow. Mainly weeds versus any grass.
Burley, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Video Shows Driver Hit Bicycle on Burley Sidewalk Just as Child Jumps Off

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Video has surfaced on social media showing a pickup going through a public park in Burley attempting to run over what appears to be children on bicycles. The video was posted on Facebook from a surveillance video camera at a home near a Burley park on Friday, July 9. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at around 9:39 at the East Park next to the Cassia County Fairgrounds. The shows what appears to be a dark colored pickup turning onto the grass in the park following several young people on bicycles. In another video is shows several of the children ride to a house where one of them jumps off his bike just before the pickup drives onto the sidewalk and runs it over. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened. No one was injured. They are interviewing several of the children involved and looking at additional video attempting to identify the driver.
Posted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Opens the Door to Forced Vaccinations

The liberals like to tell us, “My body. My choice!” They’re speaking of abortion, which they label reproductive freedom. It’s about removing a human being from development in a mother’s womb. For many of these people, abstinence would’ve been a simpler choice. What we put into our bodies is also...
Montana StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Montana Grizzly That Killed California Camper Shot By Officials

The Grizzly bear that pulled a California nurse from her tent and mauled her to death Tuesday morning has been located and shot to death by Montana wildlife officials. The Grizzly bear that killed 65-year-old Leah Lokan, a nurse from Northern California, while camping in the Montana town of Ovanda has been shot by state wildlife authorities, according to details shared by KTVB.com. The hunt lasted nearly three days, before the bear was spotted by officials in an area they had under surveillance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy