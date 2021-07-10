How to Plan the Perfect Weekend Getaway in Valencia
Short of vacation days? Valencia is one of our favorite mini-moon destinations. Perched on the southeastern coast of Spain, this palm-tree-lined paradise will tickle your tastebuds with juicy oranges, vine-ripened tomatoes, and flavorful paella. More than just a gastronomic powerhouse, the aptly nicknamed City of Joy presents ample opportunities for culture, leisure, and recreation. It brims with museums, beautiful parks, and thought-provoking architecture. Add to that sandy beaches and 300 days of sunshine.www.brides.com
