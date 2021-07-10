How to Plan the Perfect Weekend Getaway in Valencia

Hideaway Co. lets you wine, dine, relax, and pursue outdoor activities in a serene setting. For some, the term “glamping” conjures connotations of travelers too high-maintenance to actually rough it in the woods for a few nights. For others, it’s a civilized way to soak in a natural setting while not eschewing creature comforts like good food (artfully prepared by someone else, no less), running water, and a comfortable bed. If you are in the latter camp (no pun intended), there’s no need to apologize. And if your penchant is for sipping a chilled glass of rosé in an upholstered chair al fresco instead of pitching your own tent, there’s a place to fulfill your bucolic fantasies.