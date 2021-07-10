Cancel
Hailey, ID

Mother Moose and Calf Relocated Out of Hailey before July 4

By Benito Baeza
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A mother and calf moose roaming a Hailey neighborhood was recently relocated ahead of the July 4, holiday out of concern for the animals and safety of the public. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game had gotten several reports of a cow with a very young calf...

