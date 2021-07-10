Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

You’ll Be Tempted By This Awesome Canon EOS R Kit

By Chris Gampat
Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Canon EOS R is a camera I still use pretty often. Thumbing the D-Pad to choose an autofocus point isn’t all that awful. It’s lightweight, weather-sealed, and can focus just as well as the Canon EOS R5 in most situations. Where the Canon EOS R falls a bit behind is with autofocus situational profiles and animal eye AF detection. But if you’re shooting portraits, that won’t be a problem. The Canon EOS R has the same sensor as the Canon 5D Mk IV, which is still in use with lots of photojournalists. And with the 35mm f1.8 STM bundled, you’ll gain image stabilization but won’t have full weather sealing. Just remember that when you change lenses to turn the camera off. Check out the bundle over at Amazon.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
51
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos R5#Eos#The D Pad#Stm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Pocket-Sized Digital Cameras to Take On the Road

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. For the most part, DSLR cameras can take some seriously impressive photos and video, but they can also...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 get treated to big video upgrades

The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both excellent video cameras, and they just became even more tempting for pro filmmakers thanks to some video-focused firmware upgrades. Back in March, the Canon EOS R5 received the popular Canon Log 3 format, which is a useful addition for anyone who likes to color grade their videos. Well, that format will now be available to owners of the EOS R6 (and EOS 1D X Mark III) if they upgrade to their latest firmware on Canon's support page.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

Canon’s EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III get C-Log 3 support

After confirming the EOS R3, Canon is bringing pro-grade video features to a trio of existing cameras by way of a firmware update. Both the EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III are getting C-Log 3, which provides an expanded dynamic range and offers more color space options for high-quality video.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Canon EOS R3 expected to arrive earlier than the Nikon Z9

While we've been drip-fed either official specs or rumored features over the last few months about the latest sports cameras awaiting arrival, there's been fresh speculation on when they Canon EOS R3 and the Nikon Z9 will make it to retailer shelves. One recent report suggested the Canon R3 would...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Canon School: get better battery life from Canon EOS cameras

Welcome to our new Canon School tutorial series part 2. Learn how to extend the battery life in your Canon EOS cameras so you can stay out shooting for longer. Battery life is usually the chief problem when shooting in the cold. Take the LP-E10 battery powering the Canon EOS Rebel T6 (aka EOS 1300D): it can last for up to 600 shots when using the viewfinder and the ambient temperature is 23°C, but this is reduced to 580 at 0°C. Switch to Live View shooting and that plummets to 190 shots at 23°C and 180 when it’s freezing cold.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update 1.0.1.1 Released

Canon released Canon EOS C70 firmware version 1.0.1.1. 1. Adds ITU-R.BT.709 standard compliant Gamma[BT.709 Standard / BT.709] the to the Custom Picture. 2. Adds [Whole Area] to the AF Frame option so the camera focuses automatically on a subject at the center of the screen. 3. Object or Face Tracking can now be initiated by touching the LCD monitor during 'Whole Area' AF. 4. Adds [2x] option to the Magnification. 5. Adds [Mask 100%] to the [Aspect Marker] and [Safe Area Marker]. 6. Adds "B&W during Magn." as an option to the Assistance Function menu. 7. Adds View Assist function to video output from the HDMI OUT terminal. 8. Adds EF lenses compatible with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter.*1 EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM EF16-35mm f/4L IS USM EF24-105mm f/4L IS USM EF70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM EF70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM EF70-200mm f/4L IS USM EF70-200mm f/4L IS II USM 9. Changes to display the AF frame only when operating the AF, while using with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter 10. Adds Wi-Fi adapters tested for use with the camera. ASUS USB-AC68 TP-LINK Archer T9UH.
ElectronicsNo Film School

The Canon EOS R3 Set to Drop September 2021

Here's everything we know so far about the new Canon EOS R3... At this point, you might as well pencil in a new camera from every major manufacturer every fiscal quarter from here on out. As the market grows more crowded, filmmakers both rejoice at the surplus of quality and...
Electronicscanonrumors.com

The Xtar 7 in 1 battery charger for the EOS R series begins shipping

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Xtar launched a Kickstarter campaign for their SN4-7 IN 1 AI Camera Battery Charger last...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon EOS R3 Expected in September, Nikon Z9 in November

After two development announcements from Canon for the R3 and one from Nikon for the Z9 early in 2021, many expected to see both cameras make a splash at the Olympics in Japan this summer. If two recent reports are correct, however, neither camera will be officially announced until this fall.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Yongnuo Unveils the YN 85mm f/1.8R DF DSN Lens for Canon RF

Yongnuo has announced the YN 85mm f/1.8R DF DSM mirrorless lens for Canon RF mount. The company claims that while the lens boasts a small and lightweight body, it does not skimp out on quality performance. Spotted by Photo Rumors, the 67 by 88mm lens weighs only 380 grams, retails...
Electronicsskyatnightmagazine.com

Canon EOS R6 mirrorless camera review

The Canon EOS R6 is a full-frame mirrorless camera that features the latest incarnation of Canon’s classic 20 megapixel sensor. This offers an ISO range of between 100 and 102400, expandable to 204800, while maintaining low noise (levels of unwanted artefacts) into the mid- to high range of ISO settings.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Canon EOS M50 Mark II (EOS Kiss M2) Overview

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a midrange mirrorless camera with a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor and the latest version of the company's Dual Pixel AF. This compact camera, which uses Canon's EF-M mount, offers both a 2.36M-dot OLED viewfinder and a fully articulating touchscreen. It has a number of features for vlogging, including live YouTube streaming, vertical video support and a mic input. 4K video is limited to 24p, does not use Dual Pixel AF and is heavily cropped, however. Images can be shared using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

How Does The Original Canon EOS R Hold Up In 2021?

It was the first full frame mirrorless camera Canon made. It took a s**tstorm (as usual for a new, innovative Canon camera) after release and then sold like hot cake. The Canon EOS R; is it still good in 2021?. That’s what Jacek Sopotnicki is trying to find out in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy