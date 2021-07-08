Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New jets, new Fat Albert and new boss: 75th Blue Angels beach show filled with firsts

Detroit Free Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a lot of firsts at the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach air show this weekend. It's the first time Pensacola will get to see the Navy demonstration team's brand new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet jets, which are faster, more fuel efficient and sleeker than the old jets. It's also the debut weekend for the team's newest C-130J Super Hercules transport jet, better known as "Fat Albert." And it's the first full show since 2019, after Tropical Storm Barry forced a modified show in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entire program in 2020.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Navy Blue Angels#New Boss#Super Hercules#The Blue Angels#Super Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Cars
Related
WEAR

Blue Angels flying for the Pensacola Beach Air Show

Pensacola Beach, Fla. — Pensacola Beach is packed ahead of the air show for Red, White, and Blues weekend. Aerobatic acts start at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Blue Angels take to the sky at 2 p.m., with Casino Beach serving as show center. Crowds were gathering on the beach before...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Three Colorado Air Force Bases Will Change Their Names Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three of the most prominent Air Force Bases in Colorado will go by different names starting Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force will change the names to “better reflect their role” in the newest United States military branch. (credit: CBS) Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will now be Space Force bases. The new names – Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station – will take effect after a name change ceremony Monday morning. (credit: U.S. Space Force) General John Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Operations, and Colonel Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Commander, will preside over the ceremony. The bases are home to several Space Deltas and sensitive space-related missions.
Broward County, FLallears.net

Update on Disney Cruise Line’s Discussions for a NEW Year-Round Port

Disney Cruise Line has canceled some sailings through part of this year, but it’s already looking well into the future!. We’ve gotten LOTS of news over the past few months about the new Disney Wish ship, and bookings have opened for Disney Cruise Line sailings all the way through fall of 2022. With more new ships on the horizon, Disney is looking to establish a new year-round port in Florida and we’ve got an update on the situation!
Aerospace & Defensecbslocal.com

Civil Air Patrol STEM Academy

We are at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield where the Air Patrol is showing students and cadets are attending the STEM Academy and learning about the cargo planes and our Air Force. See how HUGE these planes are!
travelweekly.com

Dispatch, Freedom of the Seas: The opulence of extra space

ONBOARD FREEDOM OF THE SEAS -- No lining up for meals, shows or disembarkation. Dozens of pool deck chairs for the choosing. Effortless social distancing by default. The Freedom of the Seas, which went through Royal Caribbean's Amplified program just before the global cruise shutdown, felt more like a private superyacht than a massive cruise ship at times on a three-night Bahamas & Perfect Day sailing out of Miami.
Fort Lauderdale, FLTravelPulse

Disney Cruise Line Looks to Homeport a Ship in Fort Lauderdale

Disney Cruise Line is looking to base a cruise ship in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, year-round. A cruise line spokesperson confirmed that Disney is "in discussions with Port Everglades." Emerald Cruises Offers New 15- to 26-Day 'Epic Voyages'. Crystal Endeavor Expedition Yacht Operates Maiden Voyage In... According to a report in...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Spirit Airlines Launching Miami-Puerto Rico Flights

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is launching a new daily flight to Puerto Rico, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new flight will operate daily from Miami to San Juan, part of the carrier’s expansion to Miami International Airport. The flights between MIA and San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin International Airport will...
Pensacola, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

75th Blue Angels beach show filled with firsts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — There will be a lot of firsts at the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach air show this weekend. It’s the first time Pensacola will get to see the Navy demonstration team’s brand new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet jets, which are faster, more fuel efficient and sleeker than the old jets. It’s also the debut weekend for the team’s newest C-130J Super Hercules transport jet, better known as “Fat Albert.” And it’s the first full show since 2019, after Tropical Storm Barry forced a modified show in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entire program in 2020.
Pensacola, FLDothan Eagle

75th Blue Angels beach show filled with firsts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — There will be a lot of firsts at the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach air show this weekend. It’s the first time Pensacola will get to see the Navy demonstration team’s brand new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet jets, which are faster, more fuel efficient and sleeker than the old jets. It’s also the debut weekend for the team’s newest C-130J Super Hercules transport jet, better known as “Fat Albert.” And it’s the first full show since 2019, after Tropical Storm Barry forced a modified show in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entire program in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy