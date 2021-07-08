New jets, new Fat Albert and new boss: 75th Blue Angels beach show filled with firsts
There will be a lot of firsts at the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach air show this weekend. It's the first time Pensacola will get to see the Navy demonstration team's brand new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet jets, which are faster, more fuel efficient and sleeker than the old jets. It's also the debut weekend for the team's newest C-130J Super Hercules transport jet, better known as "Fat Albert." And it's the first full show since 2019, after Tropical Storm Barry forced a modified show in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entire program in 2020.www.freep.com
