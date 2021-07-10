A&M professor assisting with recovery efforts at Surfside condo collapse
A Texas A&M University computer science and engineering professor is helping with recovery efforts at the Surfside condo collapse near Miami. Robin Murphy, a robotics expert who has worked at three other building collapses, joined a team from Florida State University on July 3 at the request of a Florida urban search and rescue task force. The Florida State team had been flying drones at the site of the building collapse since June 25.theeagle.com
