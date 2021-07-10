Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Amses: One nation, under duress

By Walt Amses
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

A dank, cool, often showery Independence Day weekend provided a soft landing from the heat and tropical humidity of the previous week, and if the traffic on the back roads is any indication, excellent weather for long walks, bike touring or rescuing salamanders from their impetuous jaywalking. Some Vermonters were limited to watching festivities on television, although fireworks are an incendiary dish best served piping hot and in person, places where conditions were more cooperatively celebrated loudly and clearly, projecting not only patriotism but American diversity as well, which begs a question or two.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Americans#Pbs#Cnn#An African American#Lancet#Covid#America First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: America belongs to all who love it

Conservative lawmakers and many of their followers attempt to label liberals as subversives out to destroy America. I consider myself to be as American as the guy in the pickup truck flying a massive American flag. I am not, however, waging war on anyone who thinks, acts, looks, or worships differently.
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

In Your View: Independent nation under God

Independence Day: July 4, 1776. During that summer, our founders drafted the Declaration of Independence, which declared our freedom from allegiance to Great Britain. Being sinful men and women, we have not always lived up to the Godly principles on which we were founded, personally or as a nation. Slavery was, without a doubt, our nation’s gravest injustice. But citizens and leaders have worked feverishly to make amends to this injustice, beginning with the Civil War, President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, and subsequent amendments to the Constitution.
NHLgreensboro.com

Charles Davenport Jr.: One nation, one flag, one people

About a week ago, I watched an NHL playoff game, prior to which, as mandated by tradition, players and fans stood for the national anthem. (No one took a knee.) A soaring, beautiful performance was delivered live at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena by Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, official vocalist of the Lightning.
Calais, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Walt Amses: Americans deserve better. We should demand better.

Willingness to ‘turn the page’ and move on works better as a concept at this stage simply because we’re at a point where, however enchanting the prospect of indivisibility might be, neither side wants to be the first to blink. Read the story on VTDigger here: Walt Amses: Americans deserve better. We should demand better..
Societypinebluffspost.com

The Battle for our Country

“The National Archives’ task force on racism claimed in a newly unearthed report that the agency’s own rotunda housing the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights is an example of “structural racism.” The report to the country’s top librarian, which was released in April but resurfaced by Fox News, also claimed that the Founding Fathers and other white historical figures are depicted too positively.” Brittany Bernstein, National Review, June 27, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsMilton Daily Standard

What foreign dissidents understand about the American flag

This week, thousands of Cuban dissidents marched against the repressive communist tyranny that has subjugated the Cuban people for three generations. They chanted “Libertad!” and called for the end of the regime. And they carried aloft a symbol of freedom: the American flag. This isn’t a rarity. It’s a common...
New Bethlehem, PACourier-Express

The spirit of America

Last weekend, at Gumtown Park, in the heart of New Bethlehem along the Red Bank Creek, I witnessed what it is like to be fortunate enough to have been born in the USA. Kathryn, of the Leatherwood Band, sang an outrageously wonderful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” With vibrant hope, her voice helped ignite the fuse to the spectacular display of fireworks immediately afterwards. Bombs and blasts that made the atmosphere truly electric! Lighting the air with patriotic American revelry! It was glorious! Everyone there enjoyed the absolute unadulterated passion of what our Founding Fathers wished upon their children and children’s children for generations to come. Now we can enjoy the ability to gather in peace and safety. In essence, we have become the Spirit of America they fought so hard to obtain.
FootballHampshire Review

Liberty and justice for all

The 4th of July has just passed and is surprising how many don’t truly understand what it stands for. But I think what grieves me the most is the lack of respect for our flag. I saw a video the other day where a young boy bike riding with his...
KidsRutland Herald

Zivitz: Teach children truth

The reason we are having discussion of CRT now is because the issue has become political. When a past-president can tell us white supremacists and neo-Nazis are good people, it just makes sense to say ‘no!’ Is it wrong to teach our children in school, that killing people because their skin color is not white, is not right? — no!
U.S. PoliticsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Free press one of our nation’s many liberties

On this holiday, when we give thanks for the many liberties that make America great, I reflect particularly on our press freedoms. Appreciation for this critically important freedom should grow as we witness it crumbling in other parts of the world. Sadly, just 10 days ago Hong Kong’s sole remaining...
MilitaryRutland Herald

Afghanistan women

As our troops leave Afghanistan I am, of course, concerned about the fate of many women and girls. I have no real understanding of the patriarchal variant of religion/politics practiced there, but certainly fear for them based on what I know of history. I’m not sure what we can collectively do but will keep looking.
Religionminicassia.com

Principles

The Principles contained in the Declaration of Independence need to be restored to preserve our individual liberty and independence from Socialist/Marxist's destruction. National Sovereignty: National sovereignty is the primary battle-ground in the war concerning independence (sovereignty) versus internationalism (world government under the United Nation's pro-Communist, anti-American control. Natural Law: It...
PoliticsWashington Times

History As It Happens: Remembering the violence of the American Revolution

The date upon which Americans celebrate their nation’s independence helps explain a curious act of forgetting, a whitewashing of a complicated past in favor of a mythic narrative of heroism and unity. It is on the Fourth of July when we mark the Continental Congress’ adoption of the Declaration of...
SocietyRutland Herald

Manufacturing differences

"One nation, under duress:" Mr. Amses says our differences are largely manufactured by the politics permeating our culture. Absolutely true. And Mr. Amses goes on to do his part to manufacture and widen the divide between liberal and conservative thought. The kind of humility he writes about, required to bridge...
SocietyReal News Network

Unearthing the horror of Native American boarding schools

Back in May, the remains of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of a former residential (boarding) school in Canada that was used to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children. Soon after, over 750 unmarked graves were discovered at another residential school. Given the historical brutality of such schools in their treatment of Indigenous children, it is widely suspected that similar gravesites exist at residential schools across the US and Canada. Investigating these atrocities will require a significant commitment from the US and Canadian governments, and atoning for the (continued) evils wrought upon Indigenous people will take an even more significant commitment from all of us. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks about all this and more with Mary Annette Pember, an award-winning journalist and photographer whose work appears regularly in Indian Country Today and other outlets like In These Times. Pember, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe, recently authored an article supported by the Goodman Institute for Investigative Journalism on how the Catholic Church stole $30 million from Native families; she also authored a 2019 article in The Atlantic exposing the horror of Indigenous children being stolen from their homes and put in boarding schools.
Politicsncadvertiser.com

The long history of American Nazism - and why we can't forget it today

As Americans consider the aftermath of the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol and contemporary struggles over voting reform in Congress and at the Supreme Court, many wonder about the fate of our democratic republic. The principles Americans are supposed to hold dear - voting rights, equality, freedom - appear imperiled.
JapanHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for July 14

On July 14, 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government. In 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners inside.
Politicseverything-everywhere.com

Objects of State: United States Edition

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Every government had objects which central to their functioning. These are items, physical objects, usually steeped in history and tradition which are involved in the mythology of the state. In most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy