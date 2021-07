The Minnesota Climate Change Subcabinet is gathering input from Minnesotans to identify near-term actions that can be taken to combat the climate crisis. Please considering sharing your thoughts by completing a 10-minute survey and share it with your network. Input from this survey, which is focused on exploring transportation and land use strategies to reduce carbon pollution, will help shape upcoming engagement opportunities and will be incorporated into an upcoming Climate Action Framework, which will map out what it will take for Minnesota to be carbon neutral, resilient, and equitable.