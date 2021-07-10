A Yankee Notebook: Eyes at the bridge to Paradise

Back in the 1950s, during a sojourn in west Texas hill country, I was shown the cyclone shelter, into which all of us who were able would tumble in the event of an approaching tornado. One quick look at the creatures already down there — scorpions, black widows and (I presumed) rattlesnakes — and I allowed that I’d trust my heels instead. But I’ve always wondered what it might be like, after the roaring had passed, to emerge from that rough hole in the yard with its rickety door, to survey what might be left of the house, the barns and sheds, and the corral.