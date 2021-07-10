Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shakespeare

A Yankee Notebook: Eyes at the bridge to Paradise

By Willem Lange A Yankee Notebook
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

Yesterday, an approaching cold front announced the end of the late-June heat wave. The nurseryman and his assistant showed up and planted four little red oaks and two weeping willows in the slowly recovering devastation of my yard caused by a logging operation. This morning, the skies blessed the arrivals: like Shakespeare’s mercy, dropping “as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath.” Kiki and I sat protected — if a bit soggy — on the back porch and watched the yard, she for signs of danger, I for evidence of regeneration.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Indian#Haoles#Fed#Boots Rex Sam
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Related
Boulder, COweatherboy.com

Blast Traveling 1,120,000 mph from Sun to Impact Tonight

Traveling towards the Earth at roughly 1,120,000 mph, a solar wind launched towards the planet from the Sun is due to strike the Earth. The Earth’s magnetic field will deflect most of the energy from the high-speed stream, perhaps triggering a brilliant display of the aurora at northern latitudes. While there could be radio communication, satellite, and GPS issues, a significant geomagnetic storm is not expected with this solar blast.
East Aurora, NYbuffalo.com

A DIY backyard paradise in East Aurora

When Olivia Ebers and her husband, Pat, were looking for a new home for their family, they decided to move to East Aurora on a whim. But what cinched the deal? The unique barn in the backyard of the 100-year-old home. “The barn was such a huge attraction for us,”...
Rockport, TXthebendmag.com

Savoring Every Bite at Paradise Key

Tucked away in Rockport’s Cove Harbor hides a tasty little slice of paradise. If you’re feeling pina coladas, have an eye for boat watching, or are thinking about that catch of the day, it’s time to find Paradise Key Dockside Bar and Grill. You can drive up or sail in: The tropical restaurant rests right on the edge of the water, with its huge patio overlooking great views of coastal sunsets.
Wabash, INTrumann Democrat

'Birds of Prey' at Paradise Springs

As a part of the Wabash Carnegie Public Library’s (WCPL) Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” a group of children and parents had a chance to get up close and personal with five “Birds of Prey.”. The Salamonie Interpretive Center interpretive naturalists Teresa Rody and Eli Barton presented the morning...
Hobbiesrecordargusnews.com

Bridge

John Burroughs, who was a naturalist active in the conservation movement, wrote, “The lure of the distant and the difficult is deceptive. The great opportunity is where you are.” At bridge, you try to play correctly where you are — at the present trick — but you also wish to improve your chances of winning later tricks. In today’s deal […]
Tennisobscuresound.com

Helen Paradise – “At Your Feet”

“At Your Feet” is an excellent new track from Helen Paradise, a Montreal-based trio. Sophie Ogilvie’s vocals conjure a serenely entrancing quality amidst the jangling guitar hypnotics. A galloping rhythm section also shows parts sophisti-pop and surf-rock, adorning a sturdy, dreamy rock sound. Fans of Tennis, TOPS, Japanese Breakfast, etc. are likely to become engrossed quickly. Notable moments are numerous; the “another mark before you go,” bridge past the two-minute turn resonates with clarity and hooky allure, while the creeping jangling quality around 03:30 lends a haunting feeling. “At Your Feet” is a captivating success from Helen Paradise.
Paradise, TXwacoan.com

Cheeseburgers in Paradise

I remember a beach vacation where my parents walked my brother and me down to the beach for a day of fun in the sun, and we had so few belongings with us — so few objects of entertainment — that we could carry them all without breaking a sweat.
Home & GardenFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Go from panic to paradise in the kitchen

As Jenny Hardman says, you can go from panic to paradise!. She's talking about Shelf Genie in your kitchen. Instead of panicking when you can't find what you need, Shelf Genie comes in and takes you to paradise. They do custom-built shelving systems for your existing cabinets. Jenny saw how...
Boats & WatercraftsJustLuxe.com

Hurricane Hole Marina in Paradise Landing

The most prestigious yacht destination in the Bahamas is getting a world-class upgrade. The new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing will soon become the most exclusive berth in the Caribbean. Outfitted to the highest standards in quality and design, the marina will include floating and fixed docks with...
Swampscott, MAWicked Local

A pollinator’s paradise in the heart of Swampscott

Learning honeybees are not native to North America felt similar to the day we all learned Pluto was no longer a fully-fledged planet. “Yes, our most well-known bee is not native to North America,” said Swampscott resident Suzanne Hale over the phone in a recent interview. “It’s OK, like honeybees still provide us with a lot – because they are very important for our agriculture.”
Photographysuperiorne.com

Editor's Notebook

As a college junior, I took an advanced photojournalism course offered at Kansas State University. I made friends with a fellow photography student who apparently kept close tabs on the weekly surplus sales held at Ft. Riley. Thanks to his updates on what was being offered, I made several Tuesday afternoon road trips over to the post in search of irresistible deals.
RecipesRutland Herald

Prosciutto can enliven asparagus and melon

1 pound thinly sliced prosciutto (imported Italian ham) Blanch fresh asparagus for about 1 to 1½ minutes (until bright green).  Cool asparagus. Pare the bottom of the asparagus spear with a peeler to remove the outer woody layer of skin. Cut a piece of prosciutto in half lengthwise and wrap...
Environmentglasgowcourier.com

Hooray for Rain!

We've had a short break from the brutally hot weather. Twice last week we woke to temperatures that had dropped into the high 50's. Having the windows open overnight was a treat. Blankets were wanted. Then on Thursday we were blessed with almost a half inch of rain. I almost...
Chesterfield, NHRutland Herald

Stone stairs of forest 'castle' crumble after heavy rain

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Since the 1960s, visitors along a New Hampshire forest trail could see stone stairs and archways, remnants of a country house that was referred to as a “castle." That's now giving way to gravity. The top section of stairs collapsed over the weekend in Madame Sherri...
PetsRutland Herald

An ear full: the dangers of cobs and other Summer standards

This week I’m going to continue my delayed July 4th article by talking about barbecues. This may seem like a silly topic, but coming off a year of not many social outings, new dogs and now introducing parties with food I promise it is not. The other day I witnessed...
Colorado Statekdnk.org

La Niña: Good News for CO or Wishful Thinking?

NOAA issued a La Niña Watch last week. which means a La Niña weather cycle could emerge in the fall and last through winter.. But, is that good news for Colorado?. KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with state climatologist Dr. Russ Schumacher to find out.
EnvironmentTimes-Argus

A Yankee Notebook: Elephants and memories

Back in the 1950s, during a sojourn in west Texas hill country, I was shown the cyclone shelter, into which all of us who were able would tumble in the event of an approaching tornado. One quick look at the creatures already down there — scorpions, black widows and (I presumed) rattlesnakes — and I allowed that I’d trust my heels instead. But I’ve always wondered what it might be like, after the roaring had passed, to emerge from that rough hole in the yard with its rickety door, to survey what might be left of the house, the barns and sheds, and the corral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy