Creamy Spanish rice with mushrooms recipe
Italian risottos may have taken the fame when talking about cooking rice at home, but in Spain we cook it very similarly yet healthier, without the need for butter and cheese. When cooking rice Spanish-style we let the other ingredients do the talking, but the creamy texture is achieved by stirring it frequently, as Spanish paella rice is so starchy it ends up with a velvety texture. Give it a go and you won’t be disappointed.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0