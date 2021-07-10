Dodgers commit 2 errors, issue 7 walks in loss to Diamondbacks

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals. Cabrera got the start at third base, his fourth in the last five games, and has gone 5-for-10 with a pair of doubles and two RBI during that stretch. The versatile veteran may not be an everyday player given his age, but Cabrera is a useful piece for manager Torey Lovullo, who must navigate injuries to outfielders Ketel Marte (hamstring) and Kole Calhoun (hamstring). Infielder Josh Rojas has been deployed in the outfield to help cover those losses, which leads to opportunities for Cabrera. His biggest obstacle to playing time is the state of the franchise, which owns the worst record in MLB. That could lead to younger players, like Josh VanMeter or Andrew Young, getting more infield starts ahead of the veteran.