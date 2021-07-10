Garage Terrace House / YoshiArchitects

Order some moving boxes, because this end unit brick townhouse is ready to be your next home. The Georgetown model has over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space over 3 levels and a fenced yard for outdoor fun.Beautiful new LVP floors welcome you into the living/dining area. Invite the extended family over for a housewarming dinner and seat them all in the dining room with built-in cabinets and buffet counter. With a pass through to the kitchen, you are sure to have a successful meal. After dinner, step down into the living room with plenty of room to watch your favorite late night show. Sliding glass doors take you out to the deck for dining al fresco. A main level powder room is available for your guests. The kitchen has been tastefully updated with new cabinets, Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, ceramic tile floors and pantry. Next to the two windows a bistro table and chairs or a moveable island would look perfect. Moving upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with neutral carpeting and 2 full baths including the primary bedroom suite. A welcome personal retreat with vaulted ceiling, 2 closets and a private bath with updated vanity and walk-in shower. Stretch all you want there+GGs more! The finished walk-up lower level has a large rec room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace for keeping warm on cooler evenings. A full bathroom on this level is perfect for out of town guests. Great storage is available in the laundry/utility room. Take the steps down from the deck to the fenced yard for a neighborhood BBQ. The home backs to the neighborhood common area for even more play area. Enjoy community amenities including outdoor pools, tennis courts, tot lots, lakes, walking paths and more. And you will be less than a mile to the Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion where a membership gets you an indoor pool, fitness center, racquetball courts, youth programs and steam room/sauna. Weekends can be spent at the many dining and shopping locations in Ashburn or venture over to 1757 for a game of golf. This home is located near so much.