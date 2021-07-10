Garage Terrace House / YoshiArchitects

Welcome to 2114 Mount Royal, beautifully restored to its original luster, a gorgeous brownstone in Mount Royal neighborhood. The home welcomes you with a gorgeous porch-front, ornate woodwork and railings, original entry doors and an entry foyer. Main floor formally invites you into a large living room with gleaming high gloss solid hardwood floors, exposed brick fire place mantel, tall ceilings, impressive windows with original shutters, all preserved historic trim, woodwork, including beautiful original pocket doors . Large dining room is flooded with natural light, also features an exposed brick fireplace mantle, stain-glass transom, ushering you into the state of the art kitchen with white shaker kitchen cabinets, exotic Fantasy Pearl stone waterfall island, designer lights and stainless appliances, and yet another fire place mantle. The backyard patio is a perfect place to create your own oasis in the city, suitable for family gatherings and cookouts. Second floor features two bedrooms and two baths, including an unparalleled luxury of the master bedroom with a California-style closet and a spa-like bathroom with a walk-in shower, italian carrara marble tile, and a restored original soaking clawfoot tub. Third floor offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including two junior master suits with beautiful bathrooms featuring luxurious marble designs tile, gorgeous porcelain, and custom vanities. A walk out deck is perfect for your morning coffee or a glass of wine after a long day.The entire house offers brand new electric, plumbing and 2-zoned HVAC system, all new windows and doors, as well as a pending CHAP tax credit with a preliminary, conditional approval based on $85,000 Pre-improvement Appraisal.
