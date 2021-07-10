Cancel
Garage Terrace House / YoshiArchitects

By Curated by Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixed Use Architecture, Houses • Kizugawa, Japan. “The garage terrace as an extension of the living room” The site faces the main road in the middle of a newly developed residential site. There is a lot of transit and people expected in this area. The surrounding houses that started building up are set back about 5m. from the front road. These are used as a parking lot and front yard. A carport will be set up in the front yard, where residents will have barbecues while overlooking traffic and people on holidays. Would you say it is good for the city that Carports make the townscape? I doubt it. The client is a couple in their mid-thirties who likes cars, and it is their second time building a house.

