Monroe County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 01:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and southeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Monroe; Randolph The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in southwestern Illinois Western Randolph County in southwestern Illinois Southern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Ste. Genevieve County in southeastern Missouri Washington County in east central Missouri St. Francois County in southeastern Missouri * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 108 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cedar Hill Lakes to 7 miles west of De Soto to 6 miles southwest of Richwoods, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near De Soto and Hillsboro around 115 AM CDT. Pevely, Olympian Village and Horine around 120 AM CDT. Festus, Crystal City, Herculaneum and Mineral Point around 125 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Bonne Terre, Bloomsdale, Ste. Genevieve, Red Bud, Evansville, Rocky Ridge, Weingarten, Baldwin and St. Mary. This includes Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 141 and 178. This also includes Washington State Park, St. Joe State Park, St. Francois State Park, Hawn State Park, Felix Valle House State Park, Sandy Creek Covered Bridge Historic Site, and Missouri Mines Historic Site. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

