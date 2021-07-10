Severe Weather Statement issued for Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Richardson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FREMONT...EASTERN JOHNSON...NEMAHA...OTOE RICHARDSON...EASTERN PAWNEE AND SOUTHERN CASS COUNTIES At 110 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Nebraska City to 4 miles northwest of Johnson, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Falls City, Nebraska City, Auburn, Syracuse, Weeping Water, Pawnee City, Humboldt, Peru, Elmwood, Murray, Johnson, Cook, Table Rock, Avoca, Talmage, Union, Nehawka, Verdon, Stella and Shubert. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...75MPH