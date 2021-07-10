Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Ford, Gray, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Dodge City. Target Area: Finney; Ford; Gray; Hodgeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FORD...EASTERN FINNEY...SOUTHWESTERN HODGEMAN AND GRAY COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 108 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pierceville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cimarron, Pierceville, Ingalls, Charleston, Howell and Kalvesta. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.