Thinkmax Recognized as a Finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

There's been a striking new development in the "decades-long collaboration" between Japan's NEC and US software giant Microsoft. The two companies have unveiled a "multi-year strategic partnership" that will see NEC adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform provider. It not only means that NEC will use Azure to help deliver "digital workplaces" to its own enterprise customers, but also that NEC Group's employees which number a sizable 11,000 worldwide will migrate from an on-premises IT environment to Azure.