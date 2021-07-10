Cancel
Fox News’ planned 24-hour weather channel has climate experts worried

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Media, the company that owns the reactionary, climate crisis-skeptical Fox News, is launching a weather channel this year – a development that has climate crisis experts worried. Fox Weather, a 24-hour channel devoted to all things meteorological, promises “cutting-edge display technology”, according to a press release, with “forecasting...

