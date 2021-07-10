Playtime: From sand castle building to park activities to outdoor movies — it must be summer
This week, my kids went to camp. It was pretty exciting to get a taste of the before-times and see kids find familiar faces and new friends even though they’re still wearing masks and some camp activities have been amended to follow safety guidelines. We are also starting to see more and more of the traditional local summer events including outdoor summer movies, Lynnwood’s Meet Me at the Park, and the Edmonds Sand Sculpting Contest.lynnwoodtoday.com
