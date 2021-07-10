Cancel
Columbus, NE

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Parker

Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParker is a very sweet 6-year-old gal waiting to be adopted at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is a spayed pitbull who loves to sit people's laps and cuddle. So far, Parker has been a good listener. She loves to be outside and roll around in the grass. Parker is a social girl and is good with kids. She hasn't been around cats or other dogs, but with her disposition Paws and Claws staff don't see her having an issue with other animals. Parker was a stray and did come in with skin issues, she was very red and sore. She is on a course of antibiotics and has been feeling much better. Those thinking about adopting Parker should be aware that her skin may flare up every now and then.

columbustelegram.com

