Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Chile Fatal Shooting Sparks Tensions With Indigenous Mapuche

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 21 days ago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Police shot dead a Mapuche man in Chile's Araucania province on Friday, stoking tensions with the group and striking a potential blow to attempts to improve relations between the state and the Andean country's indigenous people. The shooting, reported by local media to be during a confrontation between...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#University Of Chile#Indigenous People#Shooting#Reuters#Andean#Twitter#Chilean#Human Rights Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Politicsgoodmenproject.com

Mapuche Woman Elected President of the Chilean Constitutional Convention

The Mapuche teacher, together with the ancestral spiritual authority, Machi Francisca Linconao, went up to the podium, where the new president of the Constitutional Convention that will draft a new Magna Carta for Chile, the first truly democratic and broadly participatory in the entire republican history of the country, and, there in front of everyone, including members of the political elite of the ruling party who have always treated them as criminals or pariahs and second or third class human beings, she addressed not only the Convention members but also the Chilean people, the whole country and beyond, with words full of emotion that have overturned each of the paradigms of this neo-colonialist and neoliberal system, selfish and inhuman, to make way for the establishment of an absolutely different framework that speaks of equality, respect, sustainability, freedom, recognition, justice and truth, among so many other principles on which the collective hope dreams of building a new Chile.
LotteryPosted by
AFP

Mexico to raffle off house owned by drug lord "El Chapo"

A house from which drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman fled as police moved in to arrest him in 2014 will be raffled off, Mexico's government said Monday. The elusive drug lord was finally arrested in 2016 and extradited the following year to the United States.
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.
PoliticsBoston Globe

Mexico declares $3 billion US security deal ‘dead,’ seeks revamp

MEXICO CITY — Frustrated by raging violence, the Mexican government is seeking to overhaul the Merida Initiative, a $3 billion US aid program that’s been the centerpiece of security cooperation between the two nations for more than a decade but that’s failed to reduce bloodshed. Mexican officials say they have...
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
U.S. PoliticsRebel Yell

Mexico’s president wants to release tortured prisoners

(Mexico City) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Thursday his intention to sign a decree to release prisoners tortured in federal prisons. “Any prisoner in a federal prison who has been tortured and falls under the framework of the Istanbul Protocol will be released,” Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Guatemalans protest for second day to demand president resign

GUATEMALA CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Anti-government protesters on Friday blocked intersections across Guatemala for the second day in a row as calls intensified for President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general to step down after the ousting of a top anti-corruption official. Demonstrators blocked access to the Chixoy bridge...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Colombia Seeks Legal, Medical Attention for Citizens Detained in Haiti

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia called on Haiti on Friday to guarantee the legal and medical rights of 18 Colombians detained on the Caribbean island for alleged participation in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Many questions remain over who was behind the assassination this month and how the killers gained...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Guatemalans Protest President, Attorney General

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Thousands of Guatemalans took to the streets in protest Thursday, blocking highways and calling for a national strike over the government’s apparent unwillingness to tackle corruption. Pressure has been building since Attorney General Consuelo Porras fired anti-corruption special prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval on July 23. In...
Americas48hills.org

And yet we signed: Behind the letter to the president of Nicaragua

The stirring strains of “Nicaragua, Nicaraguita” played over the loudspeakers as thousands poured into the Plaza of the Revolution on July 19, 1983. Young people with raised fists and red-and-black bandannas, peasants in crisp white guayaberas and wide-brimmed straw hats, women in military uniforms rifles on their shoulders. They cheered when President Daniel Ortega spoke about the literacy campaign, the free health clinics, the new agricultural cooperatives on land seized from Somoza’s cohort of oligarchs.
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Inquest: Violence, Not Suicide, Killed Man at Missouri Party

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — A Black man who died during a party at the Missouri home of a man with a history of bigoted social media posts was killed by violence, not suicide, a jury found after a coroner's inquest. Friday's inquest into the death of 19-year-old Derontae Martin...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

EU Urges Cuba to Free 'Arbitrarily Detained' Protesters

HAVANA (Reuters) - The European Union is "very concerned about the repression" of protests in Cuba and urges the government to release all arbitrarily detained protesters, the EU said on Thursday in its strongest statement to date on the matter. Summary trials https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cuba-begins-handing-out-sentences-protesters-some-families-left-dark-2021-07-21 have begun for those detained in unprecedented...

Comments / 0

Community Policy