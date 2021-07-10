Chile Fatal Shooting Sparks Tensions With Indigenous Mapuche

The Mapuche teacher, together with the ancestral spiritual authority, Machi Francisca Linconao, went up to the podium, where the new president of the Constitutional Convention that will draft a new Magna Carta for Chile, the first truly democratic and broadly participatory in the entire republican history of the country, and, there in front of everyone, including members of the political elite of the ruling party who have always treated them as criminals or pariahs and second or third class human beings, she addressed not only the Convention members but also the Chilean people, the whole country and beyond, with words full of emotion that have overturned each of the paradigms of this neo-colonialist and neoliberal system, selfish and inhuman, to make way for the establishment of an absolutely different framework that speaks of equality, respect, sustainability, freedom, recognition, justice and truth, among so many other principles on which the collective hope dreams of building a new Chile.