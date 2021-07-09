Cancel
NFL

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame hosts free combine and clinic this weekend

By Cienna Pilotin
hawaiinewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and the Polynesian Bowl are hosting a set of free camps this weekend on Oahu and Hilo. Polynesian Football Hall of Fame officials say that these camps were organized to give players the exposure they lost from the pandemic — having missed the entire fall 2020 football season.

