CNN Films and HBO Max have partnered with Dogwoof on a documentary – Citizen Ashe – that will explore the impact Arthur Ashe had on tennis and HIV activism. During his momentous tennis career, Ashe won three Grand Slam singles titles and became the first-ever Black player to join the United States Davis Cup team. He retired in 1980 and died of AIDS-related complications in 1993. Rex Miller and Sam Pollard are co-directors on the film, which is aiming to release in 2022. Beth Hubbard and Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas are producers. “He created a unique blueprint for advancing civil rights for disenfranchised and oppressed people throughout the world, amid a tumultuous time of demonstrations and assassinations,” Miller said. “Citizen Ashe shows a true champion’s defining moments.”