Funding challenges and difficult subject matter: making Justin Kurzel's 'Nitram'

By Sandy George
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Kurzel’s Nitram is the first Australian film in Competition since 2011. It was written by Shaun Grant on spec after a decade mulling over aspects of the biggest gun massacre in Australian history. But it was several shootings in Los Angeles in 2018, close to where he was then living, that drove Grant to settle on an approach and complete a first draft.

