A Year Later, Few Essential Workers Have Received Restitution for Getting COVID on the Job
When state and city health officials closed down non-essential activities last spring to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, they acknowledged the heroics of people who had to continue to report to work, to operate the hospitals, food counters, and buses that kept New York vital. Yet while the vast majority of the likely hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who contracted COVID-19 on the job are eligible for workers’ compensation, most have not applied and only a fraction of those have received it.goodmenproject.com
