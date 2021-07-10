Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Bobby G. Chancellor

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby G. Chancellor, 88, of Owensboro, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife, Ruby, his children and grandchildren. Born Jan. 4, 1933, Bobby lived a full 88 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a devoted Christian, husband, father, coach, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Bobby enjoyed KWC and UK basketball and traveling. He and his wife faithfully followed the KWC Panthers all over the country by car, bus, air and rail. Bobby could fix just about anything and loved most of all snuggling his grandbabies.

