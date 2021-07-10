Cancel
Ed Pressman lines up local-language ‘Bad Lieutenant’ remake slate (exclusive)

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEager to mine his back catalogue of IP, veteran US producer Ed Pressman is lining up local-language remakes of Bad Lieutenant, the crime drama he first made with Abel Ferrara nearly 30 years ago and subsequently remade with Werner Herzog. Pressman, who joined son and Pressman Film VP of production...

www.screendaily.com

