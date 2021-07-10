MPM Premium boards ACID opener ‘Ghost Song’ (exclusive)

Andrea Arnold, Arthur Harari, Between Two Worlds, Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Cow, Emmanuel Carrère, Ghost Song, Nicolas Peduzzi, Onoda. Cannes declared itself open for business earlier this week, 2021’s first major international film festival to do so in an entirely physical edition (save the partially-digital market). The irony has not been lost on some attendees that Thierry Fremaux and co. opted to launch its first Un Certain Regard selection in more than two years (the festival’s main opening film, Leos Carax’s Annette, was reviewed by Vadim Rizov earlier this week here) with an epic about a man who continued fighting a war for nearly three decades after it ended. Invisible enemies, lost time and interminable isolation: familiar pandemic phraseology for us all, sure. The alternative signification—lingering film festival models themselves as expensive, elitist and, for the time being, quite dangerous—is as a propos as any. (Lest we forget the wisdom offered by the previous Cannes opening night film, The Dead Don’t Die; for now, no lies detected.)