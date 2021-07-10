Cancel
MPM Premium boards ACID opener ‘Ghost Song’ (exclusive)

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-based MPM Premium has boarded sales on Nicolas Peduzzi’s documentary Ghost Song, which opened Cannes’ ACID section. Filmed in Houston, Texas, as the city prepares for the imminent arrival of a hurricane, the work follows three separate characters, including a rapper OMBBloodbath, who was a mentee and friend of George Floyd.

www.screendaily.com

