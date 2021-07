The US dollar underperformed last week as US bond yields continued to fall. Notably, US yields staged a corrective jump on Friday, the first in eight sessions, yet the US dollar continued to move lower. That suggests that Friday’s US yield jump is temporary, and that momentum has well and truly turned for now for the firmer US dollar trade. Fading expectations about the pace of the global reflation trade appear to be the main culprit, although I suspect technical issues in the US bond market, capping yields, are also playing their part.