Flanders Audiovisual Fund sets co-production treaty with Jordan (exclusive)

By Geoffrey Macnab
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoen Van Bockstal, the new CEO of the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), has unveiled details in Cannes of a new co-production treaty between Flanders and Jordan. One Flemish Belgian film is already shooting in Jordan: Rebel, produced by Caviar. This is a coming-of-age story about a family torn apart over a little boy’s future. It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (pictured), the filmmakers behind Bad Boys For Life – the top-grossing Hollywood film of last year. The VAF is one of the major investors in the project.

www.screendaily.com

