Flanders Audiovisual Fund sets co-production treaty with Jordan (exclusive)

For his second feature, Wei Shujun serves up a satricial exploration of the pursuit of authenticity. Swiftly delivering on the promise of his freewheeling, semi-autobiographical debut feature Striding Into the Wind (2020), director Wei Shujun returns with Ripples of Life, a dexterous rumination on the pursuit of authenticity. Divided into three chapters, it revolves around the production of a highbrow film in a remote town and courts comparison with the meta-comedies of Hong Sang-soo to the extent that one character is even complimented on her resemblance to the South Korea auteur’s muse Kim Min-hee. Regardless of his openly acknowledged art-house influences, Wei is very much developing his own idiosyncratic sensibility. Ripples of Life sees the fledgling auteur continuing to draw candidly on his own immediate experiences while questioning the role of cinema in an increasingly fragmented Chinese society.