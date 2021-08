Marseille-based Films de Force Majeure has boarded “Blue Banks,” the buzzy feature debut from Romania’s Andreea Cristina Borțun, whose latest short film “When Night Meets Dawn” premiered in the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section, Variety can reveal. Pic is the story of a single mother trying to raise her son in a poor Romanian village who’s forced to leave him behind when she gets a job in Marseille. While she’s away, he’s left with a sea of possibilities trying to figure out who he can become. Borțun described her first feature as “a world of contrasts, where the old and the...