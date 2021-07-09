Michael J. Adam – Bellingham, Mass.

Michael J. Adam, 40 of Bellingham, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021. He is the husband of Kristin M. (Shepard) Adam. Born in Framingham, Mass., on June 25, 1981, he is the son of Robert E. and Deborah G. (Gadbois) Adam of Blackstone, Mass. He leaves his brother, Joseph R. Adam, of Blackstone, Mass., and his nephew, Logan Adam. He is the stepfather of Nicholas J. Lavigne of Bellingham, Mass., and son-in-law of Kathleen Shepard of Carver, Mass. Michael leaves his beloved Shiba Inu, Emma and his best friend Adam Chubka of Blackstone, Mass.