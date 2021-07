Gene “Pappy” Ward, 88, of Utica, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab in Owensboro. He was born April 22, 1933, in Henderson, the son of the late Francis and Mary Husk Ward. “Pappy” was a loving man, always kind and willing to help anyone in need. He was the last mayor of Diamond Lake.