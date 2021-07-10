Cancel
MLB

Escobar hits 20th HR, Diamondbacks top shaky Dodgers 5-2

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Eduardo Escobar hit his 20th home run of the season and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks pinned another loss on the Dodgers, beating Los Angeles 5-2 Friday night. The Diamondbacks, with the worst record in the majors, have won three of four. They’re coming off a successful trip...

