Former Skooter’s could be site of future redevelopment

By Jana Wiersema
Republic
 5 days ago

Property on State Street, including the site of a closed family restaurant, is being prepared for sale and potential redevelopment, city officials say. On Tuesday, Columbus City council passed the first reading of an ordinance to vacate the public right-of-way for alleys to the north and east of 1602 State Street, the former site of Skooter’s Family Restaurant. City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Hilber abstained from the vote.

www.therepublic.com

