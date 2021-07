When doing a search for data science versus deep learning, the results are surprising. Most of the articles that show up are comparing data science to machine learning, which is of course useful, but not as relevant as comparing it directly to deep learning. With that being said, that is the purpose of this article — to compare, directly, these two popular fields of study. While there are comparisons out there, I wanted to give my professional comparison from my experience — hence, the opinion label of this article. Keep on reading below if you would like to find out why these two fields are different, and what makes them similar.