Mathematics

Cellwise Outliers Detection in Optical Emission Spectroscopy: An Overview of MacroPCA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn chemometrics, multivariate calibration uses data that are often represented by a rectangular table in which the i-rows are the samples analyzed by a spectroscopic method (observations) and the j-columns are the signal intensity recorded at a range of wavelengths in step by step increments by a detection system (predictor variables). Multivariate calibration aims to apply a wide range of statistical, machine learning, and increasingly deep learning methods for predicting various target variables from the recorded spectroscopic data. However, one of the most pressing issues that spectroscopists and chemometricians have been working on for a while is the development of robust methods for outliers detection in the spectroscopic data. These data are typically high-dimensional (with, j≫ i) which makes it difficult to use outlier detection methods based on the inverse of the covariance matrix. It is for such a reason that robust principal component analysis (PCA) based on the projection pursuit and the minimum covariance determinant named ROBPCA has been designed for. (More on this in my previous article here.)

#Spectroscopy#Data Visualization#Outliers#Spectroscopists#Chemometricians#Libs#Fig#Missings
