Meals by wheels: UK drive-through booms as brands invest in new sites

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrive-through restaurants used to be a US-inspired novelty but a big increase in custom during the pandemic means money is pouring into new UK sites, with even upmarket names looking to serve food through car windows for the first time. New property research suggests that demand for drive-throughs has increased...

