Dagilupi Farmhouse is a traditional guest house located in Ostuni, Italy, redesigned in 2019 by Corsaro Architetti. The objective of the project was to restore an abandoned rural building and transform it into a guest house. Dating from the seventeenth century, the building is nestled in a 5-hectare olive grove with mostly thousand-year-old olive trees. Between the town of Ostuni and the Adriatic coast. The building houses an underground oil mill from the Messapian era in a ‘cellar’ hand-cut into the rock. The 6 oil presses present remains that cover a period ranging from the 6th century AD to the Middle Ages.