Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This simplistic caveman plans to drive an entirely gasoline powered car

By jdubforwahoowa Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

The rest of his natural born life. This I know. If I make it say 30 more years and that HAS completely ceased in this Country, then I will make the proper adjustment. LOL.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Caveman#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
Related
Carshot969boston.com

Ford Adds Gasoline ‘Scent’ To Electric Car

If you are one of those people that love the smell of gasoline but want to drive an electric car, then this is just for you. Ford has developed a gasoline-scented fragrance for EV owners to help them make the transition to battery power. According to FOX, the Mach-Eau GT was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where Ford is showing off its electric Mustang Mach-E.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

This Week in Cars: An EV Muscle Car, the Last Gas-Powered Lotus, and Full Self Driving?

Car and Driver—that's us—named the Ford Mustang Mach-E the winner of our inaugural EV of the Year award. The Mach-E faced off against 11 competitors, which represented every on-sale EV we could get our hands on. Over the course of three weeks of testing and evaluating—including a 1000-mile road trip—the Mach-E offered a rewarding driving experience and usable range at a competitive price. Plus, it looks great. Read our coverage so you can be informed when you tell us why we're wrong.
Carsyaleclimateconnections.org

Electric cars vs. gasoline cars: Which is better for climate change?

Electric vehicles can be an effective way to reduce pollution from transportation and limit global warming. But in most parts of the U.S., the electricity used to charge EVs is still dominated by fossil fuels. “The total emissions from electric vehicles do depend on where the electricity comes from,” says...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Canada Reveals Plans To Ban Gas-Powered Cars

The ever-worsening climate situation on this planet has forced carmakers to consider an all-electric future, and every one of them has to jump on the EV bandwagon to survive. Cadillac will be all-electric by 2030, as will Bentley, and even Lamborghini will bring its first EV to market by then. These automakers are all under pressure from lawmakers, and Europe has been the most vocal about reducing emissions. Now Canada is following suit, with a new report saying that the country "will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions [...] by 2050."
WorldPosted by
newschain

Charles test-drives hydrogen-powered eco-car

The Prince of Wales took a spin in a hydrogen-powered car as he visited an eco-vehicle firm. Heir to the throne Charles got behind wheel of the lightweight green-coloured Rasa when he visited Riversimple in Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday. Taking the two-seater car for a test-drive, Charles heard how the...
Carstmj4.com

A Future of Self-Driving Cars

When it comes to self-driving cars, the future is now! Recently, Halo launched one of the first commercial driverless car services in the United States, and it will begin to serve customers later this year. Watch above to hear about the role that T-Mobile's 5G network plays in this autonomous car innovation.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

Just for its nostalgic Mach-E electric car buyers, Ford has created a gasoline smelled fragrance

Come to think of it, there are many weird smells in the world that people love, like a bonfire, nail polish, rubbing alcohol, and gasoline. Autoevolution reported, Ford conducted a survey asking people what they’d miss about internal combustion engine vehicles, and 70% said gasoline. Clearly, the sensory appeal of petrol cars is something the consumers miss, especially after switching to battery power. If you’re among these people, don’t fret; Ford has got you covered with the new Mach-Eau.
Detroit, MIarcamax.com

When electric vehicles are everywhere, these gasoline cars could become valuable

DETROIT – At about 8:30 in the morning on Feb. 27, 2020, the last Chevrolet Impala sedan rolled off the assembly line at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck plant. GM then shut down the line and has spent $2.2 billion and nearly two years to retool it to build just electric vehicles there starting later this year under the new moniker: Factory ZERO.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.
TrafficPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Terrifying Video Shows Smoking Car Fly Off Overpass Landing on Busy Highway in Front of Truck

We are currently in one of the busiest summers for travel. Many people are taking this opportunity to travel around the U.S. after a lot of the country was shut down due to COVID-19 the past year. Summer tends to have more accidents, as well. This is anything from more teens on the road because there’s no school, the heat causing equipment to malfunction, and even the increase in roadway construction.
Technologyarxiv.org

Edge-powered Assisted Driving For Connected Cars

Assisted driving for connected cars is one of the main applications that 5G-and-beyond networks shall support. In this work, we propose an assisted driving system leveraging the synergy between connected vehicles and the edge of the network infrastructure, in order to envision global traffic policies that can effectively drive local decisions. Local decisions concern individual vehicles, e.g., which vehicle should perform a lane-change manoeuvre and when; global decisions, instead, involve whole traffic flows. Such decisions are made at different time scales by different entities, which are integrated within an edge-based architecture and can share information. In particular, we leverage a queuing-based model and formulate an optimization problem to make global decisions on traffic flows. To cope with the problem complexity, we then develop an iterative, linear-time complexity algorithm called Bottleneck Hunting (BH). We show the performance of our solution using a realistic simulation framework, integrating a Python engine with ns-3 and SUMO, and considering two relevant services, namely, lane change assistance and navigation, in a real-world scenario. Results demonstrate that our solution leads to a reduction of the vehicles' travel times by 66 in the case of lane change assistance and by 20 for navigation, compared to traditional, local-coordination approaches.
Jobsam-online.com

Evening Car Driving

Gi Group are currently recruiting x10 Car Drivers/Yard Operatives to join our client in Avonmouth. You will be part of a new, exciting project with a growing Automotive business in Avonmouth. Are you looking for an enjoyable role where you can work with and around new cars?. Duties will include:
Green River, WYGreen River Star

Power outage planned

Rocky Mountain Power will initiate a planned power outage affecting 1,300 customers Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company says as repairs proceed, some residents will have power back earlier. Dean Long, District manager in Rock Springs says the reason for the outage is to replace a temporary...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Car wash planned for Ruby Tuesday

The former Ruby Tuesday restaurant west of Memorial Coliseum won't be redeveloped as another eatery if a proposal being heard by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday gains approval. Instead, the site will house a car wash and oil change business, according to an application filed in the Department...

Comments / 0

Community Policy