The food is alright

Residents of Winchester, Tenn., won the equivalent of the food retailing lottery in late June when a 54,000-square-foot Food City store opened on the edge of town. The store features a bakery and a deli with premium Dietz & Watson meats, a large foodservice operation with a Blodgett pizza oven, a hickory smoker and a hot bar. A 38-seat café with a fireplace is next to the only Starbucks in town, and a floral department is staffed seven days a week with a designer. The full-service meat and seafood departments offer prime beef. There are large grocery and produce departments with gourmet, international and specialty items, and a huge beer and wine section, along with a tasting station with seating. Additional features include a pharmacy, a Gas n’ Go fuel center and a drive-thru pharmacy.
