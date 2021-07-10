Cancel
Restaurants

The food is alright

By HoosGuy
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Probably not worth the price, but I think people pay for the views, and the food is relatively good. I would second jacketHoo and get some pizzas and wings from Triple Crossing if you’re not looking for a more formal sit down dinner. Their beer and food is fantastic (but food selection is very limited).

virginia.sportswar.com

#Food Drink
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Food & Drinks
Money

The Best Food Mills for Your Money

Bottom Line This large and sturdy food mill from Cuisipro is our top pick because it does the job well and is easy to take apart and clean. It comes with a 25-year warranty too. With non-slip rubberized grips and additional base clamps for added stability, the OXO Good Grips food mill certainly lives up to its name. This food mill from Weston is a solid mix of functional, durable and affordable. It comes with three milling discs to make it versatile as well. This is a premium and relatively compact food mill with an aesthetically pleasing sheen, as well as single-piece construction that makes cleaning quick and easy. Food mills are great for making baby food, and this model is perfect for single portions of soft foods like applesauce, which can be spooned right out of gadget.
Gulfport, FL

Healthy food

Gulfport Nutrition has the same fresh salads and fruitful smoothies, but is adding a ribbon cutting to make things a little crisper. For those beloved businesses that missed the traditional […]
Recipes

Food & Cooking

Crafthouse comes through with yet another winner with its take on a Southside (13.8%), made with London dry gin, mint and lime. So does On the Rocks with its take on an aviation (20%), made with London dry gin “and flavors of dry cherry, lemon and violet.” (Exact ingredients are not listed.) It’s soft and lightly floral upfront before landing with dry, boozy muscularity.
Food & Drinks

Avenue29 Foods

Our passion is our meatless food creations. But our mission is to fund our animal rights organization, The Soho Project. We offer catering, event vending, and direct sales of our signature sauces, spices, salsas and new line of AMPED nutrition bars. Our Food. Have you ever heard of a vegan...
Creating My Foods, questions ...

I could be wrong, but my understanding is that the only way to get a food into your My Foods list is to create it or edit an existing one. You can edit the name of an existing food database entry, but I've never tried only editing the name and none of the nutritional values, so I don't know if the system would reject it when you tried to save it if the only thing you changed was the name.
Timber Lake, SD

Food and fun

Local folks turned out for a Main Street meal and some fun for the kids hosted by the Timber Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. on July 4. ABOVE: Firemen helping with the food are (L-R) Grady Kraft, Wesley Bridges, Keith Jewett, Ty Traversie, and Shaun Maher. RIGHT: Zeke Vogel (IN FRONT) and Lincoln Biegler give the water slide a try. Photos by Kathy Nelson.
Nutrition

Your struggle with food is valid

For as long as I can remember, I have had a toxic relationship with food. Whether it was how much, how little, how many calories or how many nutrients, I can’t remember a time in my life where I was not hyperaware of what I was eating. You figure this would make me extraordinarily healthy. By monitoring what I eat so closely, I should have a nutritious diet figured out and have a meal plan written for every day of the week. However, although some people can build healthy food relationships by studying what they eat closely, I did not.
Winchester, TN

Food City: Food, Family and Fun

Residents of Winchester, Tenn., won the equivalent of the food retailing lottery in late June when a 54,000-square-foot Food City store opened on the edge of town. The store features a bakery and a deli with premium Dietz & Watson meats, a large foodservice operation with a Blodgett pizza oven, a hickory smoker and a hot bar. A 38-seat café with a fireplace is next to the only Starbucks in town, and a floral department is staffed seven days a week with a designer. The full-service meat and seafood departments offer prime beef. There are large grocery and produce departments with gourmet, international and specialty items, and a huge beer and wine section, along with a tasting station with seating. Additional features include a pharmacy, a Gas n’ Go fuel center and a drive-thru pharmacy.
Food & Drinks

8 Essential Foods of Piedmont

The foods of Piedmont are among some of Italy's most esteemed ingredients. In an age-old debate, Piedmont is one of the two contenders vying for the unofficial title of Italy's best food region, the other being Emilia-Romagna. It's no surprise, given that Piedmont's wines are extraordinary and also considered among Italy's best.
Pittsburgh, PA

Food, glorious food

The other day I told someone that my big Italian family was going to have a reunion in Dormont Park at the end of July. My friend asked, “Will there be food?”. It was hard not to go full-blooded Italian on this dude, slap him upside the head and say, “What are you stupid or something?”
Glen Arbor, MI

Food Is Art / Art Is Food

This juried exhibition features the work of 23 exhibitors who have approached the theme of food as a way to talk about feeding mind, body & spirit. It runs May 28 - Aug. 19. GAAC is closed on Sundays.
TV & Videos

3 high protein vegan meals and snacks from FoodTok

If you’re an active vegan or just want to include more plant protein in your diet, you need to try these high protein vegan meals and snacks from TikTok. Who doesn’t love a good brownie? These high protein vegan brownies from @itsjessicakawat are the perfect pre-workout treat thanks to protein from kidney beans, peanut butter, and protein powder.
Food & Drinks

No reason. As you drive by, bask in the memories.

If you're really good, perhaps you can get them to provide a good backdrop -- Trigon 07/14/2021 11:25AM. Manny's is a better experience, but I preferred the food at Murray's -- GtownHoo 07/14/2021 10:14AM. I like to go to the Bank of Darius and the Bank of Dre, personally. --...
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Phoenix

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. So what spot in Phoenix has the best mac and cheese?. Yelp has a list of the best restaurants to get the cheesy dish in Phoenix,...
Restaurants

Where to Get Free Ice Cream (and Other Treats) on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day, the annual holiday that celebrates the popular frozen dessert, is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July. This year, the annual food holiday falls on Sunday, July 18. As with similar food holidays, as well as National Ice Cream Days of years past, it’s become customary for some retailers and brands to give out free food to mark the occasion.
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Leelanau County, MI

Food on the go: food trucks

When it comes to summer dining in Leelanau County it can be complicated if you want to get in and get out quickly. Like traffic along M-22 there is a lot of hurrying and waiting. Wait list can be intimidating for any of the fantastic dine-in restaurants and unlike 99% of the country, the county is nearly free of chain […]

