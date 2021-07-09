As a technology, ICE is subpar to EV

Although it won't be coming to market for a while, the 2024 Ram 1500 EV will be the first all-electric version of the brand's regular half-ton pickup. In addition to its conventional body-on-frame construction and standard all-wheel drive, Ram claims the truck will have a driving range of up to 500 miles and be able to tow more than 10,000 pounds. Other preliminary promises include fast-charging speeds of up to 150 kWh and autonomous driving capabilities. While the electrified Ram 1500 will come out a couple of years after the forthcoming 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, and presumably after the 2023 Chevy Silverado EV, it could potentially capitalize on any missteps those competitors encounter.