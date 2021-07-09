Makes sense. I think the outdoorsy nature but big time football is a good
Combo for him. He loves the ACC and will be going to school to compete in sports as well so i think the big time football aspect to go with a little more crunchy area is a good thing. Tech is slightly better academically than Boulder, Vermont, App State, etc and its in the ACC so i don't think he should rule it out. And he's a runner so i'm guessing plenty of cool places around there. Like i said, UVA is still a long shot but much harder to get into and an extra $20k per year has to be a consdiration.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0