Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Makes sense. I think the outdoorsy nature but big time football is a good

By uva25 Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

Combo for him. He loves the ACC and will be going to school to compete in sports as well so i think the big time football aspect to go with a little more crunchy area is a good thing. Tech is slightly better academically than Boulder, Vermont, App State, etc and its in the ACC so i don't think he should rule it out. And he's a runner so i'm guessing plenty of cool places around there. Like i said, UVA is still a long shot but much harder to get into and an extra $20k per year has to be a consdiration.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#American Football#Acc#App State#Uva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Fenwick football’s Cobb, Pugh make NCAA I commitments

The Fenwick High School football team has a several rising senior student-athletes who have the potential to play major college football in 2022 and beyond. And, two of those players — quarterback Kaden Cobb and wide receiver Eian Pugh — recently made verbal commitments to two NCAA Division I institutions. Cobb announced on June 24 he would attend Ball State University, while on the previous day, Pugh announced a commitment to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama veteran wide receiver reportedly not listed in media guide

SEC Media Days kick off on Monday and media guides are already out and in the hands of reporters onsite in Hoover, Alabama. Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine shared an interesting note from the Alabama media guide: Crimson Tide veteran wide receiver Xavier Williams was not listed among the UA players. Potter adds that Williams is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal.
Wisconsin Statechatsports.com

Wisconsin Football: 247Sports reporters make their Big Ten picks

Oct 23, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; the Wisconsin Badgers gather on the field prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. After a down 2020 season, the Wisconsin football team is primed for a bounceback year. The 18 reporters...
College Sportschatsports.com

Big 12 college football offseason preview, Part I

Back in 2019, I wrote a piece comparing some of soccer's biggest leagues to American sports equivalents. The German Bundlesiga, with its wide-open offenses and high possession numbers, had an easy comp: college football's Big 12 Conference. Granted, defensive play rose considerably in 2020 in the Big 12, but I'll...
Arlington, TXbluegoldnews.com

Photo Gallery I: Big 12 Football Media Days 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — Photos from the first day of the 2021 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium. West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State and Oklahoma were the featured particpants on Day One, along with Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Click on any photo to launch the gallery.
NFLsportswar.com

I think we do have good QB progression but you are spot on with regards

To our OL and run game. If we leaned more on our RBs we'd be able to recruit better there. We also would save our QBs from taking extra hits. Listen, im not saying dont run Armstrong or whoever but he shouldnt be running it 15+ a game. I like 10 times a game. Give those carries to the RBs.
College Sportstigernet.com

I spent a good amount of time scouting UGA last night

One thing that stands out to me about their defense is that they do not know how to wrap up, or are not being coached to do so. To make matters worse, their guys are either too slow or too soft to be effective against our skill players and they are prone to making horse-collar tackles.. I attached a classic example of Georgia's defense when they have lined up against elite talent in the past.
Footballsportswar.com

Going under vs Hubb makes some sense I think.

Going under vs Hubb makes some sense I think. ** -- Kris. Maybe, but outside of Reese our perimeter defenders were going -- sfb123 07/08/2021 12:37PM. Notre Dame strikes me as a drive and kick team vs a pullup behind screens -- Kris. You must log in before you can...
NBAsportswar.com

I think it's the reverse, but only time will tell

I watch a lot of NBA hoops, and Murphy's length and shooting is valued on every team out there. Everyone wants a few long SFs who can shoot. Juzang is at this time too small to really play SF in the NBA. And most NBA SGs are plus athletes. Juzang is not.
NFLsportswar.com

I disagree big time on Mike

He was a good ambassador while here. Yeah...he went to prison. But honestly he didn't make excuses. He apologized, and even repaid debts he could have had written off. But....i see your point on Marcus. Million dollar body, ten cent head.
College Sportssportswar.com

I think this is a good approach for a player/team to benefit from NIL.

Each player is treated equally by receiving the same monthly stipend and can earn the maximum annual offered if they choose to participate. And a player's participation can be tracked to ensure they are fulfilling their part of the offer. Now let's see if a booster(s) find a similar approach to supporting the various athletic teams at UVA.
Sportssportswar.com

Not sure it makes sense to do it as a walk-on

But it’d be much more tempting if he gets a scholly for the year, and Tony is sitting on three unused schollies next year. MBB looks very thin next year, unfortunately. I’m guessing this is more about practice depth rather than playable depth in games.
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Arlington, TXwvgazettemail.com

Ryan Pritt: Big 12 football as good as it's ever been

Vibes were good to say the least at Big 12 Media Days Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with smiles, pleasantries and acknowledgments of a return to normalcy in abundance. Nothing was decided on the field on Wednesday, but once that process starts in late September, I don’t think...
Georgia State247Sports

Phil Steele thinks Georgia can make a run at the College Football Playoff

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, college football expert Phil Steele joined 247Sports’ The College Football Daily with Trey Scott to share his takes and predictions on the upcoming year. One of Steele’s takes is that he is bullish on the Georgia Bulldogs, saying their schedule lines up perfectly for them to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football makes big splash now that NIL is official

It’s been a little more than two weeks since name, image and likeness rules went into effect, allowing student-athletes to profit through endorsements of various kinds. While many of the Michigan football players found different ways to capitalize — Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill launched clothing brands, several others joined video game streaming services, Andrel Anthony became a Barstool athlete — now there’s a more tangible, official way players can profit from their NIL.
Footballsportswar.com

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
Sportssportswar.com

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy