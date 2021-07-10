Cancel
News of the World: 10 years since phone-hacking scandal brought down tabloid

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago this morning, newsagents took delivery of the final issue of the News of the World. But for the man who, through his investigations in the Guardian, set off the events that brought down the UK’s biggest-selling Sunday newspaper, it did not feel like a victory. “Nobody at...

www.theguardian.com

Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg warns BBC against making ‘left-wing’ appointments

The BBC is damaging its reputation for impartiality by appointing too many people from the political left, Tory cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.The leader of the Commons also complained that the corporation was unwilling to take on people from right-wing backgrounds – despite recent appointments of high-profile figures with links to the Conservative Party.His comments follow a row over the appointment of Jess Brammar, a former Huff Post UK editor, as the BBC’s executive news editor.Theresa May’s former communications chief Sir Robbie Gibb reportedly tried to block Ms Brammar’s appointment – leading to calls for him to be sacked...
U.K.Telegraph

The BBC has shown that it still doesn’t get it

The BBC decides that it needs another senior journalistic post; it looks around and invites applications. To no one’s surprise, the candidate they like the look of best is a woman with a long track record of taking Left-wing positions. Normally this appointment would have taken place behind closed doors; all we might have noticed was that the Corporation had added yet another highly -paid individual to the swollen ranks of its news executives. But this story – about appointing a journalist called Jess Brammar to the newly -created role of executive news editor – has taken an unexpected turn.
U.K.Shropshire Star

What the papers say – July 15

The front pages focus on the pandemic, potential green taxes and a man with an intimately-placed flare. A mixture of stories lead the papers including lockdown developments and taxes to help the UK achieve a greener future. The Daily Mirror expresses “freedom day fears” after mayors rebelled against Boris Johnson’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg warns the BBC it is doing its reputation for impartiality 'a lot of damage' by hiring left-wingers amid political row over plan to appoint ex-HuffPost editor Jess Brammar to a senior news role

The BBC is damaging its reputation for impartiality by consistently making senior appointments from people on the political left and not the right, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed. The Leader of the Commons used a podcast to wade into a political row over the appointment of Jess Brammar, a former HuffPost...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

That's a lot of shepherd's huts! David Cameron 'paid £29,000 per DAY to work for failed bank Greensill Capital' at the centre of political lobbying scandal

David Cameron was paid the equivalent of almost £29,000 per day to advise a failed bank at the centre of a ministerial lobbying scandal. Insiders said the former prime minister was paid more than £720,000 to work for Greensill Capital, in a role that sparked multiple investigations after his approaches to ministers and officials.
PoliticsBBC

Anna Soubry on Conservative policies under Boris Johnson

The Conservative Party now “marches now to a very different drum beat” one of its former MPs has claimed. Anny Soubry, who left the Tories to join the now defunct Change UK party, said the government had “not got the public mood” over making wearing and taking the knee. On...
SocietyPosted by
Indy100

Minister blasted for comments about ‘tone’ and MP’s ‘shouting’ during racism debate

A government minister has been slammed after she said an MP was “shouting” at her during a debate about racism in Parliament. Victoria Atkins, a minister in the Home Office, made comments to Zarah Sultana (Labour MP for Coventry South) about the “tone” debates should take after the MP suggested that members of the government like Boris Johnson and Priti Patel had encouraged racism experienced by footballers in recent days due to comments they made in and to newspapers.
Income TaxThe Guardian

The figures show just how mean this foreign aid cut is

The decision by the government to cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income to save £4bn annually is truly shocking, particularly as the underdevelopment and poverty in many parts of Africa and Asia are partly the legacy of colonialism (Outrage aimed at No 10 as MPs back £4bn cut to foreign aid budget, 13 July). Let’s get the figures in perspective. Borrowing £4bn (instead of cutting aid) would increase the current UK national debt of approximately £2tn by just 0.2%. The damage to the public finances would be negligible. At an interest rate of 1%, the cost of borrowing would be approximately £40m annually to save an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 lives. The cost per person saved would therefore be between £200 and £400 – a trivial sum to put on the value of a life. The interest cost to the UK adult population would be less than £1 per head per annum. If the British people knew the facts, the meanness and pettiness of the government would appal them.

