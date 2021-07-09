Cancel
I dispute your first sentence

 8 days ago

I have never indicated that those for whom the vaccine is contra-indicated (auto-immune, pregnant, etc.) should take one. If that is your takeaway from my posts, I suggest you review them. In fact I have been fairly vocal about the fact that because there is such a large population of medically ineligible people, it means we cannot ignore the plight of the unvaccinated when considering regulations and safety (some people argue we should just 'let her rip' through the unvaccinated since all the rational people are vaccinated already, which to me is immoral because the unvaccinated, whether by circumstance or choice, are still worthy of societal protection).

