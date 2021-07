A road stretches out in front of you for miles. You still have a long way to go, but getting to your destination isn't what's important right now. In this moment, you're moving forward, you're making your way, you're on a journey. There's always been something so romantic about the idea of going on a road trip. It allows you to step away from the everyday routine of life to see new places, meet new people, and broaden your horizons. It's a concept seldom explored in games, although it would appear that developers are eager to get us on the road and out exploring the world through 2021 and beyond.