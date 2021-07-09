Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Age specific IFR for covid ..

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Age specific IFR data for flu proving harder to find, though overall it is 0.1, about ten times higher than covid IFR at age 25 which they state here at 0.01.. and which would obviously drop even lower than that incrementally the younger you go. There are not good numbers...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifr#Comorbidities#Ifr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceNursing Clio

The Problem with Medical History in the Age of COVID-19

The pandemic has prompted a proliferation of newspaper articles, think-pieces, and other public writing on the history of medicine. Some have been quite thoughtful, offering new perspectives on the past and present of science, technology, and healthcare, and making radical suggestions for the post-coronavirus future. Others, however, have indulged some...
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Sex-specific immune response in COVID-19 linked to cellular metabolism

Researchers studying COVID-19 patients have found a metabolic pathway that is highly correlated with immune responses only in male patients, a group known to be more likely to suffer severe cases and die of the disease, representing a potential target for therapeutic intervention. In a study published today in the...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
ScienceScience Now

Kynurenic acid may underlie sex-specific immune responses to COVID-19

Males and females have different immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection, with male sex being a risk factor for mortality, particularly among older individuals. Cai et al. performed metabolomics analysis of serum from COVID-19 patients and uninfected health care workers and identified 17 metabolites that were associated with the disease. However, in male COVID-19 patients only, the amount of the tryptophan metabolite kynurenic acid (KA) correlated with age, inflammation, and disease outcome. KA inhibits glutamate release, and glutamate abundance was reduced in patients who deteriorated. Together, these findings indicate that KA is associated with sex-specific differences in immune responses to COVID-19, suggesting that it might be targeted in male patients.
Public HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Aditxt's COVID-19 Test To Include Specific Antibodies To Detect Individual Immune Response; Shares Rise

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has announced enhancements to its AditxtScore for COVID-19 to include a high-sensitivity neutralizing antibody diagnostic. The multi-dimensional immune response test tracks multiple combinations of antibody responses against several different antigens. The enhancement makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual's immune response to COVID-19. The level of precision in AditxtScore for COVID-19, along with its ability to measure the neutralizing activity of IgG, IgM, and IgA isotypes, can provide an understanding of the strength and quality of each individual's immune response to COVID-19, whether through exposure and infection or vaccination.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Woman aged 90 died with double variant infection

It is possible to catch two Covid variants at the same time, experts are warning after seeing a double infection in a 90-year-old woman who became sick with the Alpha and Beta types first identified in the UK and South Africa. The woman, who died in March 2021 in Belgium,...
ScienceThe Post and Courier

Adults age 18 to 49 are being hospitalized most from COVID-19 related illnesses

More adults age 18 to 49 are now being hospitalized for COVID-19 related issues than those who are 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said this is likely because younger adults have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. In the United States, 58.9 percent of people who are 18 or older are fully vaccinated. Close to 80 percent of adults 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Richmond, VAwydaily.com

VDH Reports Second Death of Child Ages 0-9 Related to COVID-19

RICHMOND — On Thursday, July 8, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that a second child between the ages of 0-9 who resided in the Commonwealth has died as a result of complications related to COVID-19. The child was listed as being from the Rappahannock Health District. However, VDH could not release any other information regarding the child due to patient privacy laws.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Doctors seeing surge in Covid cases, specifically in children

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards and Dr. Catherine O'neal gave a stark warning Friday that the state is seeing yet another surge in Covid cases, this one including children. "The Delta variant is coming for our kids. We are seeing increased admissions, we are seeing increased office visits, we...
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Covid-era advisor hires skew young, lessening aging workforce concerns

The pandemic may have helped resolve a decades-old problem for the travel industry: the aging of travel advisors. Recent months have brought an influx of independent contractors (ICs) seeking to affiliate with host agencies, returning many hosts back to pre-pandemic levels of affiliate growth. And much of that new blood...
Public HealthWMTW

Experts answer whether COVID-19 tests can detect specific variants

PORTLAND, Maine — With the concern over the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 growing in Maine, 8 Investigates has received questions as to whether COVID-19 tests can detect specific variants. Erich Fogg, who oversees the testing site at York Hospital, said COVID-19 tests are only looking out for...
WorkoutsNews-Medical.net

Physical fitness at a young age linked to protection against severe COVID-19

Of the Swedish men in their late teens who performed well in the physical fitness tests for military conscription, a relatively high proportion were able to avoid hospital care when they became infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic up to 50 years later. This has been shown by University of Gothenburg researchers in a register study, with results now published in the BMJ Open.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy